From the pages of the Eufaula Tribune:
65 Years AgoJune 14, 1955 — William T. Huddleston of BB Comer High School is one of five in-state students to receive the Textile Scholarship to Alabama Polytechnic Institute.
June 15, 1955 — Gov. Jim Folsom offers the Alabama Court of Appeals post to Chaucvey Sparks of Eufaula, but Sparks turns it down.
60 Years Ago
June 15, 1960 — Frank Daniel Jr. of Clayton wins second place at the State FFA Speakig Contest at Auburn.
55 Years AgoJune 17, 1965 — Mayor E.H. Graves Jr., Police Chairman Billy Barr and Police Chief J.G. Abbott pour out an estimated 25 gallons of confiscate moonshine.
June 16, 1965 — Allen Trammell of Eufaula is named All-American while playing for the Florida Gators. He is the only player from the SEC to make the baseball honor.
50 Years AgoJune 8, 1970 — Eufaula native and Navy Captain Joe Park Moorer is promoted to Admiral by President Richard Nixon.
June 10, 1970 — Daniel E. Parker is hired as the Eufaula Middle School principal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.