From the pages of The Eufaula Tribune:

65 Years Ago

» Dec. 5, 1954 — Tackle Earl Watson and halfback Kenneth Williamson are award Players of the Year for Eufaula High School at the annual Quarterback Club banquet held at Bluff City Inn.

» Dec. 14, 1954 — Henry Hart pours in 33 points as Eufaula High beats Central of Phenix City, 70-59, in high school basketball action.

55 Years Ago

» Dec. 11, 1964 — George Taylor is named the Eufaula Citizen of the Year by the Kiwanis Club. Taylor operates a charter bus service.

