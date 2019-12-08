From the pages of The Eufaula Tribune:
65 Years Ago
» Dec. 5, 1954 — Tackle Earl Watson and halfback Kenneth Williamson are award Players of the Year for Eufaula High School at the annual Quarterback Club banquet held at Bluff City Inn.
» Dec. 14, 1954 — Henry Hart pours in 33 points as Eufaula High beats Central of Phenix City, 70-59, in high school basketball action.
55 Years Ago
» Dec. 11, 1964 — George Taylor is named the Eufaula Citizen of the Year by the Kiwanis Club. Taylor operates a charter bus service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.