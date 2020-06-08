rw photo

June 11, 1975 – Cathy Edwards gets putting lessons from Bill Clark at Lakepoint Resort State Park’s Golf Course.

 Tribune file photo

From the pages of the Eufaula Tribune:

55 Years AgoJune 7, 1965 — Maj. R.M. Moulthrop of Eufaula is cited for three years of accident-free flying for the 21st Aviation Company by the Commander of the 5h Battalion 31st Infantry at Fort Rucker.

50 Years Ago

June 8, 1970 — Eufaula native and Navy Captain Joe Park Moorer is promoted to Admiral by President Richard Nixon.

June 10, 1970 — Daniel E. Parker is hired as the Eufaula Middle School principal.

Tags

Load comments