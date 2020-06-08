From the pages of the Eufaula Tribune:
55 Years AgoJune 7, 1965 — Maj. R.M. Moulthrop of Eufaula is cited for three years of accident-free flying for the 21st Aviation Company by the Commander of the 5h Battalion 31st Infantry at Fort Rucker.
50 Years Ago
June 8, 1970 — Eufaula native and Navy Captain Joe Park Moorer is promoted to Admiral by President Richard Nixon.
June 10, 1970 — Daniel E. Parker is hired as the Eufaula Middle School principal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.