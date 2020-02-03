From the pages of The Eufaula Tribune:

89 Years AgoFeb. 4, 1931 —Breezy Winn scores 13 points to lead Eufaula over Georgetown, 26-13, in high school boys basketball action. The Georgetown girls won, 15-10.

Feb. 5, 1931 — The Kiwanis, Rotary and Commercial clubs join the Eufaula Chamber of Commerce in getting people to pay $100 off their debts in 100 days.

65 Years Ago

Feb. 8, 1965 — Henry Hart scores 35 points as Eufaula beats Elba, 68-65.

Feb. 8, 1955 — Alice Jane Clark, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Massey Clarkof Eufaula, is named the queen of Eufaula’s Mardis Gras.

55 Years Ago

Feb. 8, 1965 — Auburn University graduate Billy Houston returns to Eufaula to work for Mooty Office Supply.

Feb. 8, 1965 — The Fort Gaines City Council supports naming the new lake (Lake Eufaula) Lake Winston Churchill, while its runner-up choice was Lake Lyndon B. Johnson.

