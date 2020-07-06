From the pages of the Eufaula Tribune:
60 Years AgoJuly 10, 1960 — A Fort Benning Chinook helicopter crashes at the Eufaula Airport, injuring three men.
35 Years Ago
July 8, 1985 — Dr. James A. Lockwood opens a medical practice in Eufaula.
30 Years AgoJuly 1, 1990 — Tom Dyer, president of Techsonic Industries in Eufaula, is re-elected to service on the Sport Fishing Institute board of directors.
