rw photo

July 8, 1960 – Eufaula Scouts are set to attend the National Boys Scouts Jamboree in Colorado. Pictured are Peter Mancuso, Tommy Wingo, Mac Clark, Kirk Kirkland, Ross Wingo, Bo Perry and Jay Jaxon.

 Tribune file photo

From the pages of the Eufaula Tribune:

60 Years AgoJuly 10, 1960 — A Fort Benning Chinook helicopter crashes at the Eufaula Airport, injuring three men.

35 Years Ago

July 8, 1985 — Dr. James A. Lockwood opens a medical practice in Eufaula.

30 Years AgoJuly 1, 1990 — Tom Dyer, president of Techsonic Industries in Eufaula, is re-elected to service on the Sport Fishing Institute board of directors.

Tags

Load comments