From the pages of The Eufaula Tribune:
65 Years Ago
Dec. 27, 1954 — Eufaula adds 40 new phone lines for the year and the Spirit of Communities phone book reports it has printed 2,075 copies for Eufaula and 475 for Clayton.
60 Years Ago
Dec. 23, 1959 — Eufaula’s Tommy Lewis and James Booth are named to the Columbus Bi-City All-Tournament team. Eufaula topped Central, Valley and Columbus High at the tournament.
Dec. 28, 1959 — A Eufaula corporation organized by Young Johnston and Jimmy Clark issues a proposal to Eufaula Housing Authority for the Flake Hill residential properties. Dothan contractor Charles Woods had originally agreed to a baseline bid but the property went to a new bid.
55 Years Ago
Dec. 28, 1964 — Chattahoochee Minerals Inc. names Cuthbert, Georgia Mayor J.L. Farris its president and treasurer.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 29, 1969 — It is rumored that Eufaula native Admiral Thomas Moorer will be named the U.S. Joint Chief of Staffs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.