From the pages of The Eufaula Tribune:

65 Years Ago

Dec. 27, 1954 — Eufaula adds 40 new phone lines for the year and the Spirit of Communities phone book reports it has printed 2,075 copies for Eufaula and 475 for Clayton.

60 Years Ago

Dec. 23, 1959 — Eufaula’s Tommy Lewis and James Booth are named to the Columbus Bi-City All-Tournament team. Eufaula topped Central, Valley and Columbus High at the tournament.

Dec. 28, 1959 — A Eufaula corporation organized by Young Johnston and Jimmy Clark issues a proposal to Eufaula Housing Authority for the Flake Hill residential properties. Dothan contractor Charles Woods had originally agreed to a baseline bid but the property went to a new bid.

55 Years Ago

Dec. 28, 1964 — Chattahoochee Minerals Inc. names Cuthbert, Georgia Mayor J.L. Farris its president and treasurer.

50 Years Ago

Dec. 29, 1969 — It is rumored that Eufaula native Admiral Thomas Moorer will be named the U.S. Joint Chief of Staffs.

