From the pages of the Eufaula Tribune:
85 Years AgoApril 16, 1935 — A Clio Nightwatchman is convicted of assault with intent to murder in a Barbour County courtroom and sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison by Judge J.S. Williams. The Nightwatchman admitted to having one drink of whiskey before chasing by car the banker for several miles, ending in Louisville, and firing several shots.
April 17, 1935 — Goldilocks is performed by the Primary Department at Georgetown School.
65 Years AgoApril 17, 1955 — Jack G. Belue is named the new manager of Whitlock Jewelry Store by owner W.V. Neville.
