From the pages of the Eufaula Tribune:
65 Years AgoMay 3, 1955 — Southeast Alabama Gas announces it will be delivering natural gas to Eufaula.
60 Years AgoMay 3, 1960 — Marshall J. Williams upsets incumbent A.B. Richardson Jr. by 23 votes to win a seat on the Barbour County Board of Revenue.
May 8, 1960 — Eufaula native Henry Hart receives the Cliff Hare Award at halftime of the Auburn A-Day football game. The award is given annually to a student who in addition to athletic and scholastic achievements exhibits in great degree the qualities of leadership, integrity and courage.
45 Years Ago
May 3, 1975 — Cheryl Bailey of Eufaula High School won the Most Outstanding Political Science Project, Lu Anne Lockwood the Most Outstanding Science project, and Susan Quinney the Most Outstanding Economic project at the State Social Studies Fair in Tuscaloosa.
40 Years AgoMay 3, 1980 — Eufaula High School junior Mark Moore becomes the school’s first state track champion by winning the Class 3A 440-yard dash at Selma.
35 Years AgoMay 7, 1985 — A trio of Eufaula Tigers sign basketball letters-of-intent with LB Wallace in Andalusia. They are Benny Marshall, Chris Laster and Charles Bouier.
