From the pages of the Eufaula Tribune:
65 Years AgoMay 16, 1955 — A group of individuals from Georgia, Florida and Alabama urge the House Appropriations Committee to approve $2 million to work on the lock and dam on the Chattahoochee River at Fort Gaines, Georgia.
55 Years Ago
May 12, 1965 — Master Sergeant Henry C. Morrison, a native of Eufaula, is awarded the Oak Leaf Cluster during an Army Commendation ceremony. Morrison served with the Navy in the South Pacific and with the Army in Japan and Europe.
50 Years AgoMay 10, 1970 — Eufaula High School senior David Turner is selected to play in the Alabama All-Star football game at Tuscaloosa. Turner played offensive guard and noseguard at EHS.
45 Years AgoMay 12, 1975 — Attorney Christie Pappas advises the Eufaula City Council that a vacant lot he had purchased at a public auction in 1965 now had a house built on it on Cotton Avenue.
May 13, 1975 — Richard Liles is named the Eufaula Planning Director.
35 Years AgoMay 16, 1985 — Chip Dollar saves a man after a Pepsi truck crashes through the bridge at Cheneyhatchee Creek and into the water.
