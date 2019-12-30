From the pages of The Eufaula Tribune:

55 Years Ago

Jan. 4, 1965 — Kenneth Walker Jr. is the first baby of the new year born at Barbour County Hospital.

50 Years Ago

Jan. 2, 1970 — Teresa Renee Cantley is the first baby of the new year in Eufaula. She was delivered at Dr. William Pappas’ office.

40 Years Ago

Jan. 2, 1980 — Eufaula police Chief Mack Brown submits his letter of resignation to Mayor Eugene Parker effective Jan. 7.

