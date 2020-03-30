From the pages of the Eufaula Tribune:
60 years ago
April 4, 1960 — Ann Little, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George Little of Eufaula, is selected to the University of Alabama’s SGS legislature.
55 years agoMarch 30, 1965 — Kappa Moorer is named the Eufaula High School valedictorian.
45 years agoApril 1, 1975 — Eufaula High School juniors Lu Ann Lockwood and Clifton Sellers are selected to attend the Alabama Lions High School Conference.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.