March 30, 1965 – The Eufaula High School Debate Team won first place at the state meet in Tuscaloosa. Pictured are (seated, from left) Lillian Davis, Kathy Couric, Johnny Powell, (standing) Buddy House, R. B. Roberts, Frank Jennings III, and EHS Debate Team Coach Martha Blondheim.

60 years ago

April 4, 1960 — Ann Little, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George Little of Eufaula, is selected to the University of Alabama’s SGS legislature.

55 years agoMarch 30, 1965 — Kappa Moorer is named the Eufaula High School valedictorian.

45 years agoApril 1, 1975 — Eufaula High School juniors Lu Ann Lockwood and Clifton Sellers are selected to attend the Alabama Lions High School Conference.

