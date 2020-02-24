From the pages of the Eufaula Tribune:
65 Years AgoFeb. 28, 1955 — Henry Hart scored 39 points as Eufaula crushed Slocomb 80-55 in the first round of the District Tournament.
60 Years Ago
Feb. 26, 1960 — Bakerhill wins the District Tournament at Enterprise by beating Wicksburg in the championship game, 58-40. Rothell Griffin leads Bakerhill in scoring with 23 points.
55 Years AgoFeb. 23, 1965 — Peter Mancuso Jr. hit both ends of a 1-and-1 with one second remaining as Eufaula nips West Point in the state tournament at Tuscaloosa, 47-46.
Feb. 24, 1965 — Whitlock Jewelry Store celebrates its 100th anniversary. JH Whitlock originally came here when he got off a steamboat during a stop in Eufaula.
45 Years AgoFeb. 26, 1975 — Lakeside beats Scott Prep of Auburn 65-56 in the opening round of the Alabama Private School State Tournament at Montgomery. Robbie Laing leads the Chiefs with 20 points and 20 rebounds, followed by George Kennedy with 18 points and 11 rebounds.
