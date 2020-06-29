From the pages of the Eufaula Tribune:
45 Years AgoJuly 1, 1975 — J. Gordon Faulk, 28, of Clio is named the administrator of the Barbour County Hospital.
July 1, 1975 — Louisville native Shorty Price, who is listed as 5-feet tall, promotes his book Alabama Politics — Tell it Like it Is during an interview with the Tribune. Price said fellow Barbour County native George C. Wallace is “Little Jesus” and “a flip-flopper.” He also says Wallace is “the most conceited, egotistical, self-centered, con-artist and hypocritical person I have ever met.”
30 Years Ago
July 1, 1990 — Lakeside junior Carla Redding of Georgetown wins the title of Miss Teen Southern North America at a pageant in Nashville, Tennessee.
July 1, 1990 — Tom Dyers, president of Techsonic Industries in Eufaula, is re-elected to serve on the board of the Sport Fishing Institute board of director.
