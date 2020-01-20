From the pages of the Eufaula Tribune:
65 Years AgoJan. 21, 1955 — Jack Powell’s Eufaula High Tigers lose their first game of the season to Pensacola, 68-59, despite 31 points from Henry Hart.
60 Years Ago
Jan. 26, 1960 — Clayton attorney George C. Wallace speaks to the Georgia General Assembly on the south’s racial problems. Wallace is invited by Quitman County Representative Joe Hurst of Georgetown.
Jan. 19, 1960 — Bakerhill High School beats Georgetown 50-35 as Rothel Griffin scores 16 points. Georgetown is led by Sonny Barton and Jerry Black with 9 points each.
55 Years AgoJan. 19, 1965 — Wanda B. Perry is named the Junior Chamber of the Commerce Boss of the Year at a banquet held at the Rebel Restaurant.
Jan. 19, 1965 — Sophomore Scott Blackmon scores 26 points and Jim Tom Clark adds 16 as Eufaula beats Jordan High of Columbus, Georgia, 60-48.
Jan. 19, 1965 — Bakerhill improves to 13-1 as Johnny Smith scores 21 points in a 73-52 win over Columbia.
50 Years AgoJan. 21, 1970 — Leslie T. Jackson, a science instructor at Eufaula High School, is named the city’s Top Young Educator.
45 Years AgoJan. 11, 1975 — Fred Bouier records the first hole in one in the history of Lwekpoint Golf Course when he aces the par 3, 174-yard No. 8 with a 3-iron. Bouier was playing with Ray Thomas, Ivory Thomas and Drewery Watson.
40 Years AgoJan. 22, 1980 — Lakeside beats Dixie Academy, 63-52, as Wayne Proffitt scores 19 points, Jeff Pitts has 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Bruce Jernigam adds 11 points for the Chiefs.
35 Years AgoJan. 17, 1985 — Works begins on the Country Club of Alabama, a 268-acre development with 169 building lots and 75 townhomes as well as an 18-hole golf course.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.