From the pages of the Eufaula Tribune:
65 Years Ago
Nov. 5, 1954 — A touchdown pass in the final minute lifts Eufaula past Opp, 19-14.
55 Years Ago
Nov. 6, 1964 — Ann Hawkins is crowned the Eufaula High School Homecoming Queen.
45 Years Ago
Nov. 6, 1974 — The Eufaula Board of Education selects a site for the new Eufaula High School on 60 acres near Admiral Moorer Middle School.
35 Years Ago
Nov. 2, 1984 — Michael Kelly scores the winning touchdown in overtime as Eufaula knocks off Smiths Station, 19-13. The Tigers had trailed early, 10-0.
Nov. 2, 1984 — Taylor Bennett completes 20-of-29 passes as Lakeside beats Springwood, 23-21.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 3, 1980 — Eufaula handles Opp, 27-6, in the Class 5A first-round state playoffs.
