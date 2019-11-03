remember when photo

Oct. 31, 1964 –Richard Donald Ludlam, 2 1/2, he son of Mr. amd Mrs. Donald C. Ludlam, sports his Halloween costume before heading out in Eufaula.

 Tribune file photo

From the pages of the Eufaula Tribune:

65 Years Ago

Nov. 5, 1954 — A touchdown pass in the final minute lifts Eufaula past Opp, 19-14.

55 Years Ago

Nov. 6, 1964 — Ann Hawkins is crowned the Eufaula High School Homecoming Queen.

45 Years Ago

Nov. 6, 1974 — The Eufaula Board of Education selects a site for the new Eufaula High School on 60 acres near Admiral Moorer Middle School.

35 Years Ago

Nov. 2, 1984 — Michael Kelly scores the winning touchdown in overtime as Eufaula knocks off Smiths Station, 19-13. The Tigers had trailed early, 10-0.

Nov. 2, 1984 — Taylor Bennett completes 20-of-29 passes as Lakeside beats Springwood, 23-21.

20 Years Ago

Nov. 3, 1980 — Eufaula handles Opp, 27-6, in the Class 5A first-round state playoffs.

