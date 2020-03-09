From the pages of the Eufaula Tribune:
65 Years AgoMarch 9, 1955 — Eufaula High School beats Murphy 71-65 at the state basketball tournament at Tuscaloosa.
March 14, 1955 — Guard Henry Hart and center Tommy Gilmore of Eufaula High School are named to the Class AAA All-State Tournament Basketball Team.
March 15, 1955 — International Paper Co. opens a pulpwood loading yard three miles west of Eufaula on Union Springs Highway.
60 Years Ago
March 14, 1960 — Tommy Lewis and James Booth of Eufaula High School are selected to the All-State Basketball Team.
55 Years AgoMarch 8, 1965 — Jim Tom Clark of Eufaula High School is chosen as the Most Valuable Player of the Border Conference as well as a member of the All-State Tournament Team.
March 10, 1965 — Members of the Eufaula Police Department as well as an agent with Alcohol Beverage Control raid a still at a Riverside Drive residence that had been in operation for three months.
30 Years AgoMarch 8, 1980 — A Lake Eufaula-record record 14-pound bass measuring 26.5 inches is near Cheneyhatchee Creek by Bruce Dollar of Phenix City. The state record at the time was 14.4 pounds.
