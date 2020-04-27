RW photo

May 1, 1975 – Hack Beckham, playing the role of Oliver, sings “I’ll do something” to Nancy, played by Megan Abraham in the Eufaula High School production of “Oliver” during the opening act of the play at the school’s auditorium.

From the pages of the Eufaula Tribune:

50 Years AgoApril 27, 1970 — Gov. Albert Brewer chides the young hecklers from the previous week at George C. Wallace’s rally at the Barbour County courthouse in Eufaula, saying “I can’t believe that these people are supporting me, and if they were, I don’t want that kind of support.”

30 Years Ago

April 28, 1990 — Vic Adkinson is named principal of Admiral Moorer Middle School.

May 2, 1990 — Civil Rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks at 6:15 a.m. at Eufaula garment manufacturer Reltoc during his tour of southern cities.

