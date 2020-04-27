From the pages of the Eufaula Tribune:
50 Years AgoApril 27, 1970 — Gov. Albert Brewer chides the young hecklers from the previous week at George C. Wallace’s rally at the Barbour County courthouse in Eufaula, saying “I can’t believe that these people are supporting me, and if they were, I don’t want that kind of support.”
30 Years Ago
April 28, 1990 — Vic Adkinson is named principal of Admiral Moorer Middle School.
May 2, 1990 — Civil Rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks at 6:15 a.m. at Eufaula garment manufacturer Reltoc during his tour of southern cities.
