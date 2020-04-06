From the pages of the Eufaula Tribune:
65 Years AgoApril 7, 1965 — Dr. Festus M. Cook, president of Snead College in Boaz, speaks to the Eufaula Kiwanis Club.
50 Years Ago
April 6, 1970 — Brenda Johnson is named valedictorian and Susan Rogers the salutatorian of Eufaula High School.
40 Years AgoApril 7, 1980 — Ray Moore is named Eufaula Police Chief.
