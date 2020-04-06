rw photo

April 7, 1960 – Mrs. James Foy (left), a Eufaula High School English teacher, and EHS senior Theresa Dunn look at the project “The Three Witches” from the opening scene of the Macbeth play.

 Tribune file photo

From the pages of the Eufaula Tribune:

65 Years AgoApril 7, 1965 — Dr. Festus M. Cook, president of Snead College in Boaz, speaks to the Eufaula Kiwanis Club.

April 6, 1970 — Brenda Johnson is named valedictorian and Susan Rogers the salutatorian of Eufaula High School.

40 Years AgoApril 7, 1980 — Ray Moore is named Eufaula Police Chief.

