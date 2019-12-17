rw photo

Dec. 11, 1979 – Lakeside’s Wayne Proffitt goes in for a layup and two of his game-high 24 points in a 74-74 come-from behind win at Bullock Memorial.

 From the pages of the Eufaula Tribune

65 Years Ago

Dec. 17, 1954 — Eufaula gets 27 points from Henry Hart as the Tigers beat Sidney Lanier, 77-64.

Dec. 12, 1954 — A total of 3,300-square feet of paving is completed on runways at Weedon Field.

Dec. 20, 1954 — Barbour County Vocational School is officially renamed Rebecca Comer Vocational School in honor of the service of Rebecca Comer, a maid before and after emancipation for John and Catherine Comer.

60 Years Ago

Dec. 17, 1959 — The Eufaula High School Band, under director William Head’s leadership, is invited to participate in the national televised Orange Bowl festival at Miami, Florida.

Dec. 15, 1959 — Eufaula overcomes a 6-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat Kingston 57-52 behind All-American James Booth’s 34 points.

55 Years Ago

Dec. 18, 1964 — Fate Calton is sworn into office as the Barbour County Judge pf Court of Common Please. Calton succeeds Hamp Graves, who resigned after winning the mayoral election in Eufaula. Calton is appointed by Alabama Governor George C. Wallace.

45 Years Ago

Dec. 18, 1974 — Gayle Scarborough, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert E. Scarborough, is awarded a basketball scholarship during her second season with the Lady Crimson Tide. As a Lakeside senior, she led the Lady Chiefs to the state championship and was named the state tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

