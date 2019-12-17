From the pages of The Eufaula Tribune:
65 Years Ago
Dec. 17, 1954 — Eufaula gets 27 points from Henry Hart as the Tigers beat Sidney Lanier, 77-64.
Dec. 12, 1954 — A total of 3,300-square feet of paving is completed on runways at Weedon Field.
Dec. 20, 1954 — Barbour County Vocational School is officially renamed Rebecca Comer Vocational School in honor of the service of Rebecca Comer, a maid before and after emancipation for John and Catherine Comer.
60 Years Ago
Dec. 17, 1959 — The Eufaula High School Band, under director William Head’s leadership, is invited to participate in the national televised Orange Bowl festival at Miami, Florida.
Dec. 15, 1959 — Eufaula overcomes a 6-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat Kingston 57-52 behind All-American James Booth’s 34 points.
55 Years Ago
Dec. 18, 1964 — Fate Calton is sworn into office as the Barbour County Judge pf Court of Common Please. Calton succeeds Hamp Graves, who resigned after winning the mayoral election in Eufaula. Calton is appointed by Alabama Governor George C. Wallace.
45 Years Ago
Dec. 18, 1974 — Gayle Scarborough, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert E. Scarborough, is awarded a basketball scholarship during her second season with the Lady Crimson Tide. As a Lakeside senior, she led the Lady Chiefs to the state championship and was named the state tournament’s Most Valuable Player.
