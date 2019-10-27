From the pages of The Eufaula Tribune:
65 Years Ago
Nov. 2, 1954 — Democrat James E. Folsom wins the race for Alabama governor by almost a 3-1 margin over Republican Tom Abernathy. In Barbour County, the margin for Folsom was even larger, 2,166 votes to 298.
60 Years Ago
Nov. 4, 1959 — J. Alan Romrich is hired as the manager of the Eufaula Chamber. He is formerly of Milton, Florida.
Nov. 1, 1959 — Norma Sue Adams is chosen as Clayton High School’s Homecoming Queen. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. T.J. Adams.
55 Years Ago
Oct. 27, 1964 — Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Fuqua of Barbour County are named the Young Farm Family of the Year by Alabama Farm Bureau at a banquet in Montgomery.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 31, 1969 — Virginia Palmer is chosen as the Eufaula High School Homecoming Queen.
