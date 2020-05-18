rw photo

May 21, 1985 – Eufaula fishing legend Tom Mann takes former President Jimmy Carter of Plains, Georgia, fishing on Lake Eufaula, a day Carter called “the best fishing I’ve ever had. Here, having breakfast at Mann’s lodge, are (from left) Tribune Editor Joel Smith, Mann and Carter.

 Tribune file photo

From the pages of the Eufaula Tribune:

35 Years Ago

May 20, 1985 — Jeff Bush is Eufaula High School’s valedictorian and James Flowers is the salutatorian.

25 Years AgoMay 21, 1995 — Tara White reigns as Miss Eufaula.

20 Years AgoMay 21, 2000 — Former Auburn standout Franklin Williams is named the head boys basketball coach at Eufaula High School.

