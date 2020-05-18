From the pages of the Eufaula Tribune:
35 Years Ago
May 20, 1985 — Jeff Bush is Eufaula High School’s valedictorian and James Flowers is the salutatorian.
25 Years AgoMay 21, 1995 — Tara White reigns as Miss Eufaula.
20 Years AgoMay 21, 2000 — Former Auburn standout Franklin Williams is named the head boys basketball coach at Eufaula High School.
