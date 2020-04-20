From the pages of the Eufaula Tribune:
50 Years AgoApril 19, 1970 — Heavy winds damage parts of Eufaula, including lifting Harry Williams’ welding shop on Terese Street from its frame.
40 Years AgoApril 21, 1980 — A letter of intent is prepared for the sale of Barbour County Hospital to Brookwood Health Services.
April 19, 1980 — Ann Foy is named the Most Valuable Player for girls basketball at The Lake School postseason banquet, while Catherine Brown is named the Most Valuable Defensive Player and Melanie McPherson the Most Valuable Offensive Player.
April 21, 1980 — George Simpkins is named chairman of the Barbour County American Cancer Society.
35 Years AgoApril 22, 1985 — Eufaula High School graduate at University of Alabama student Martha Blondheim is named the winner of the Miss Love’s Baby Soft Teen Model of the Year contest which had more than 4,200 contestants. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charlie Blondheim.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.