March 21, 1960 – New trash collectors are placed in downtown Eufaula as part of the Clean-Up Campaign. Pictured are (from left) Mrs. A.C. Mitchell, Jr., Robert Hornsby and Buck Abbott.

 Eufaula Tribune file photo

From the pages of the Eufaula Tribune:

55 Years Ago

March 19, 1965 — Eufaula Superintendent O.B. Carter is named the State School Superintendent.

50 Years AgoMarch 22, 1970 — Margaret Moorer is named the Eufaula Pilgrimage Queen.

35 Years AgoMarch 8, 1980 — Jimmy Ivey of Rebecca Comer High School signs with Alabama Christian College to continue his basketball career.

