From the pages of The Eufaula Tribune:
65 Years Ago
Jan. 16, 1955 — Clayton dedicates its new National Guard Armory.
Jan. 17, 1955 — Eufaula High School’s band plays at Gov. James E. “Big Jim” Folsom’s inauguration for his second term, where he promises “to keep gangsters and racketeers out of the state.”
55 Years Ago
Jan. 14, 1965 — Sgt. 1st Class Otis Clark of Eufaula receives his third Army commendation medal. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. W.I. Clark.
Jan. 18, 1965 — Dr. Willard Smith and Gorman Houston, both from Barbour County, are appointed as members of the newly formed Tri-Rivers Development Association.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 14, 1970 — Bruce Young scores 27 points as Eufaula beats R.E. Lee, 75-67.
45 Years Ago
Jan. 11, 1975 — Eufaula beats Opp, 100-59, with Doyle Powell scoring 31 points and Michael Young scoring 21 points and grabbing 19 rebounds.
Jan. 15, 1975 — Henry Gray of Barbour County is re-appointed by Gov. George C. Wallace to his second term on the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control board.
