From the pages of the Eufaula Tribune:

55 Years AgoFeb. 12, 1965 — The Surgeon General report said Barbour County residents smoked more than 2.2 million packs of cigarettes in 1964, spending about $45 per smoker.

45 Years Ago

Feb. 15, 1975 — Kenny “Beaver” Hall is named the Most Valuable Player at Lakeside’s annual football banquet.

Feb. 16, 1975 — Larry Colombo wins the Lake Eufaula Bassmasters event on Lake Jackson in Florida by hauling in a 10-pound and a 7 ¾-pound bass.

Tags

Load comments