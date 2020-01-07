From the pages of The Eufaula Tribune:

60 Years Ago

Jan. 7, 1960 — Howard Mosley is appointed administrator of the Barbour County Hospital.

55 Years Ago

Jan. 7, 1965 — C.K. “Buddy” Nix, 28, is signed as the new football coach at Eufaula High School. He will coach two years with an overall record of 8-11-1.

45 Years Ago

Jan. 9, 1975 — The Historic Chattahoochee Commission welcomes Robert Bennett of Louisville as a new board member.

40 Years Ago

Jan. 8, 1980 — Lakeside crushes Abbeville Christian Academy, 105-44, as Wayne Profitt and Jeff Pitts lead the way with 16 points each. Tom Methvin added 14 points. The Lady Chiefs also win, 53-39, behind Ann Foy’s third consecutive 28-point effort.

