From the pages of The Eufaula Tribune:
60 Years Ago
Jan. 7, 1960 — Howard Mosley is appointed administrator of the Barbour County Hospital.
55 Years Ago
Jan. 7, 1965 — C.K. “Buddy” Nix, 28, is signed as the new football coach at Eufaula High School. He will coach two years with an overall record of 8-11-1.
45 Years Ago
Jan. 9, 1975 — The Historic Chattahoochee Commission welcomes Robert Bennett of Louisville as a new board member.
40 Years Ago
Jan. 8, 1980 — Lakeside crushes Abbeville Christian Academy, 105-44, as Wayne Profitt and Jeff Pitts lead the way with 16 points each. Tom Methvin added 14 points. The Lady Chiefs also win, 53-39, behind Ann Foy’s third consecutive 28-point effort.
