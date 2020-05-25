From the pages of the Eufaula Tribune:
65 Years AgoMay 29, 1955 — Eufaula High School graduates 26 girls, 20 boys and 15 students in the General Continuation School. The EHS Valedictorian is Mary Louise Baker and the Salutatorian is Mary Wood Johnson.
May 29, 1955 — Blue Springs High School has 10 graduates, including Valedictorian Sarah Ryals.
May 30, 1955 — Clayton High School has 18 graduates, including Valedictorian Mary Smith and Salutatorian Barbara Jones.
May 30, 1955 — Clio High School graduates 22 seniors, including Valedictorian Joy Mae Parr and Salutatorians Martha Segers and Jo Anne Casey.
May 30, 1955 — Louisville High School has 15 graduates, including Valedictorian Jack Caraway, and Salutatorians Joycelyn Baker and Sara Alice Stephens.
40 Years Ago
May 27, 1980 — Julie Doyle is the Valedictorian and Suzanne Paul the Valedictorian at The Lakeside School.
30 Years AgoMay 26, 1990 — Tracey Deal is named Valedictorian and Lori Cole the Salutatorian at Eufaula High School.
