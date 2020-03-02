remember when photo

March 5, 1960 – Dr. J.O. Thomas and his birddog, Satilla Firelight Sue, win the Eufaula Gun Club’s annual Spring Field Trial. Pictured at right is veteran field trial expert Grover Reid.

 Eufaula Tribune file photo

From the pages of the Eufaula Tribune:

65 Years AgoMarch 5, 1955 — Elba beats Eufaula, 56-54, for district basketball title.

60 Years Ago

March 3, 1960 — Former Eufaula High star Henry Hart, known as “Po Devil,” is named to the All-Southeastern Conference Basketball Team for Auburn. Hart moved to EHS from Georgetown in the 10th grade.

55 Years AgoMarch 3, 1965 — Fayette beats Eufaula 65-50 for the state AAA basketball title at the University of Alabama’s Foster Auditorium. Jim Tom Clark scores 27 points in the loss and is named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

March 5, 1965 — Admiral Thomas H. Moorer of Eufaula leaves the Pacific Command to become Supreme Allied Commander of the Atlantic.

35 Years AgoMarch 6, 1985 — Gail McDaniel is named the Queen of the Eufaula Pilgrimage while Audrey Balkcom and Margaret Neville are named Princesses.

