From the pages of the Eufaula Tribune:

55 Years Ago

March 19, 1965 – Eufaula Superintendent O.B. Carter is named the State School Superintendent.

50 Years Ago

March 22, 1970 – Margaret Moorer is named the Eufaula Pilgrimage Queen.

35 Years Ago

March 8, 1980 – Jimmy Ivey of Rebecca Comer High School signs with Alabama Christian College to continue his basketball career.

