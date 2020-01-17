Barbour County State Representative Berry Forte is extending an invitation to all area residents, elected and appointed officials to join him in celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Sunday, Jan. 19, at the First African Baptist Church in Eufaula. The invitation comes from Forte at a time he feels is important not only to him, but to everyone.
“I hope that parents will bring their children to the special service and then start attending a church of their choice regularly,” said Forte. “Attendance in our churches has fallen off in recent times and I feel it is very important that not only the older folks come back to church but the young folks do too. I encourage parents to get your children in church somewhere, teach them what the Bible says.”
Forte shared a speech he recently gave at a NAACP meeting that he feels is relevant to the present and upcoming times that are facing our world as church attendance is dropping, murders are increasing, and the morals of society are changing.
“What would Jesus and Dr. Martin Luther King think if they physically walked through our neighborhoods today?” Forte asked. “Would they see our neighborhoods decaying because we don’t care about the place we call home? Would they see our children being disrespectful to their parents, even though they taught us to honor our mother and father so our days on this earth would be long? Both of these men gave their lives to save each of us from a life of despair. They would see us today taking each other’s lives, as though neither had given their life to make ours better. Our lives are sacred; it’s our future…the legacy God built. There is so much killing going on, that to most it has become a common occurrence. What is sad is that the bloodshed is by us.
“Dr. King once said, ‘Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.’ I believe so strongly in the commandments given to us by our Lord and Savior and the teachings of Dr. King that I believe it is time for the good in our community to say, ‘No more! We will no longer accept the ugliness this world has placed on our community.’ It is time for us to speak up and speak out. If crime is plaguing our community, the police alone can’t solve the problem; the politician can’t make a law to solve the problem — it will take each of us in the neighborhood to say NO to the crime that makes us all look bad. Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can. I say this because if we want to drive this darkness in our community out, we must shine a light on it…even if it is our family. It is time to speak out; our future is dependent upon it.
“The injustices of the past are revisiting us through vessels that look like us; therefore, our strategy has to be focused on the devil within our community. We must fight to restore dignity, fight to restore our pride, and most of all fight to restore Godliness back into the soul of our people. That’s our charge to keep…that’s our fight for the future.”
The special service to honor Dr. King is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. on Jan. 19 at the First African Baptist Church, located at 301 S Forsyth St. in Eufaula, with Pastor Wash Williams of Zion Baptist Church delivering the special message for the day with Mo Erkins as the Master of Ceremonies for the event.
