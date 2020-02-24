As the Black History Month comes to an end and the Primary Election draws nearer, Alabama Representative Berry Forte wanted to share a speech he recently gave on Black History Month and the importance of getting out and casting your vote.
Below is Forte’s speech, “The Vote is the Only Effective Weapon in the Civil Rights Struggle,” in its entirety.
“As we celebrate Black History Month, I am mindful of the upcoming 2020 election as it relates to Civil Rights in America. Our respective skin color will be extremely important. It won’t be listed on the ballot, but there will be an agenda that affects all races of people — from black, brown, to all colors of people. From Medicaid to education; from jobs to Prison Reform — there will be something on the ballot that will impact all our lives.
“The Vote… our Vote, is the only tool that will lift us to a greater America. We are living in a time where the basic civil rights of brown and black people are being threatened because our people are not exercising its power- the vote.
“America was born in a struggle and as a struggle for freedom, and for the opportunity to develop the highest resources of mankind. The Declaration of Independence and the Federal Constitution were the results of our fathers’ attempts to put on paper the ideals that inspired the birth of the nation.
“Slavery took its toll, denying to thousands the human dignity that God had bestowed upon them; and as a result of the defense of this cruel institution, the nation was divided into two armed camps, and a cruel civil war saw Americans take the lives of Americans, and brothers shedding their brothers’ blood. But from the dust and dirt of this tragic event the American ideals sprang up again with new vigor and vitality, and continued its upward march on the rough highway of human history.
“There is a new vigor in America today. Our young people have sprung up with a boldness to change and fix the gun laws in America. It took countless tragedies on school campuses to activate the advocacy of our young people to say enough is enough.
“It has taken the death of countless African American men to activate the vigor in countless minority communities to say enough is enough. No more bloodshed.
“As we celebrate Black History Month, we are mindful of the need to activate our Vote to bring about positive change in America for black and brown people. Our vote was birthed from a struggle. Our lives were transformed by a struggle.
“Today, we are faced with issues that will not only affect our lives right now, but they will have an impact on future generations. Our vote today will take people of character, of love, of dignity and more importantly — one who has a servant’s heart.
“So, as we celebrate Black History Month, we need people to Vote.
“We need to dream like Martin; Lead like Harriet; Fight like Malcolm; Think like Garvey; Write like Maya; Build like Madam C.J.; Speak like Frederick; Educate like W.E.B.; Believe like Thurgood and Challenge like Rosa.
“This American venture is powerful but not perfect; ever growing but not grown; and still becoming, but is not yet complete. The kind hand of destiny and the benevolent providence of Almighty God have placed the American Negro along with other races and nationalities in this flowing stream of the nation’s life for which we are justly proud. As patriotic Americans we are devoted to our nation’s cause, and are wedded to its ideals and principles.
“We thank God for your love and guidance; and we salute each of you for voting.
“This is the true meaning of civil rights struggle. This struggle will continue because of the inner nature of the segregated themselves. There has been implanted in the hearts and minds of all men the hope, the love, and the dignity of all people.
“God bless you, your family, future generations and God bless America.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.