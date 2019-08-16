Barbour County Commissioners met on Tuesday, Aug, 13, at the Eufaula Courthouse for their work session, followed by their regular meeting.
Several individuals addressed the commission during the work session portion of the meetings, two asking to be remembered with contributions to their programs when it comes time to approve the county’s budget for Fiscal Year 2020, one seeking a letter of support and one individual asking for approval to sell alcohol, mainly beer, on Sunday from his store north of the Eufaula city limits.
Allie Corcoran, the Barbour County Extension Coordinator, addressed the commission first to present its annual report and to request that commissioners make a contribution to the county Extension program in the coming fiscal year.
“We’ve been really busy this year, our agents have seen over 36 percent of the county’s population,” Corcoran said regarding the recent year. She noted that they had been involved with 34 percent of the county’s youth also. “There are not that many organizations out there that see that many people and touch that many lives,” she said.
Corcoran went on to thank the commissioners for their support in the last year, telling them that while the salaries of the staff are paid for through the Extension Service at Auburn University, programs brought to the county are not.
“We do not get funding from Auburn, a lot of people don’t realize that,” Corcoran said. “They pay my salary, they pay my staff’s salary, but as far as support for the programs, travel, copying, and all the publications that we do…Auburn does not pay for that. Those are paid strictly for with local donations and funding.
“Anything you are able to do for us this year, we would greatly appreciate it.”
The next to address the commission was Cheryl Leatherwood with the Southeast Alabama Court Services the Community Corrections program for Barbour County. She reported when the department took over the program they had six individuals in the program, and now have 20 individuals participating.
“We are adding about four to six to the program every month, EOS (end of sentencing) counts for one or two a month, so that population is steadily growing. Our primary concern is public safety,” Leatherwood said.
Leatherwood praised the sheriff’s office for the ease it is to work with them, adding they are in the county no less than twice a month meeting with individuals making sure the participants stay on track and getting help for those that need it.
“I am here today to report how well it’s going, and to ask for a letter of support that when I submit my plan to the Department of Corrections, they will know that you are happy with what we are doing,” Leatherwood said.
Local business manager, Russell Jamadar, was the next one to speak to commissioners, asking for permission to sell beer on Sunday.
“My store is outside the city limits, north of Lakepoint, and I’m the only one that can’t sell beer on Sunday,” Jamadar said. “Most of the time people don’t buy anything else but gas since I can’t sell beer on Sunday.”
Commissioners and Barbour County Attorney Walter Calton discussed Jamadar’s request briefly, deciding in the regular session to table the request until September’s meeting to allow Calton time to check on the law for the time as to when alcohol sales can begin on Sunday.
The last person to address the commission was Ann Adams on behalf of SpectraCare to ask for a contribution for the program.
“I want to speak on something that is very dear to my heart… the mentally ill of Barbour County,” Adams said. “I first became compassionate for the mentally ill when I was a teenager because I did a lot of driving to the state hospitals for my daddy who was taking patients. That’s when I began interested and then when I served as Judge of Probate, I really saw the need for facilities and services for the mentally ill in Barbour County and was appalled at how many families were involved. If you haven’t had some mental illness in your family or had a developmentally disabled person you just don’t realize the advantages that we have with having an organization like SpectraCare.“
Adams told commissioners that there are five counties in our region that SpectraCare provides services for -- Barbour, Henry, Houston, Geneva and Dale Counties.
“SpectraCare has been in operation for 50 years,” Adams said. “I am humbly asking you to consider helping the people of Barbour County that can’t help their selves and funding SpectraCare and the program. I wish I could get a client that spoke to the SpectraCare board a couple of weeks ago, to talk to you. There is a stigma attached to mentally ill people and they usually don’t get to tell their story but there are 10 that have gone to a training program and this young man spoke about what SpectraCare has done for him, how it has helped him. I am asking for a contribution of $5,000 for the program.”
Several commissioners asked about getting a portion of the SpectraCare program back to Barbour County that was moved to Henry County in recent years. Adams reported that SpectraCare is looking for a building for it.
When asked what the $5,000 would pay for, Adams replied that it would help pay for the facilities and support,
“You are already getting the services, it’s not going to affect that,” Adams said. “We just have to find a building.” Spectra Care already had one building in the county, a clinic. ”
Probate Judge Susan Shorter spoke up in support of the request, stating, “We deal with SpectraCare in my office almost every day, they help us with all mental patients and involuntary committals.“
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.