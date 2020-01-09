Eufaula residents are reminded that according to the Code of Ordinances, Section 78-73(a), it is unlawful to sweep or pile yard trash, limbs or leaves in the roadway, gutter or median. In addition, Section 78-44(b) of the city code states that persons must not sweep, blow or push clippings or litter from yards and median rights-of-ways into the streets.
These code sections are enforceable by the Eufaula Police Department under the authority of Section 78-2.1 of the city code, and those persons observed violating the sections are subject to issuance of a Uniform Non-Traffic Citation and Complaint.
“We ask the public’s assistance in helping keep our city and various neighborhoods clean,” said Assistant Public Works Director Chris Dollar. “We are having numerous complaints from several neighborhoods where residents place their limbs, grass cuttings and other items for pickup in the roadway instead of behind the curb on the right-of-way. This not only is a violation of the city code, but it is a safety hazard for motorists.”
Dollar also pointed out that grass clippings should never be blown into the roadway and left as they are extremely dangerous, especially to motorcyclists.
