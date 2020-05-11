If you want to help your community, the easiest way to do it is to fill out your Census questionnaire.
If you think that filling out the Census forms is not important, have you stopped to think about what impact it will have on your community?
According to the U.S. Census website, “The results of the 2020 Census will help determine how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding flow into communities every year for the next decade. That funding shapes many different aspects of every community, no matter the size, no matter the location. Everyone living in the United States and its five territories is required by law to be counted in the 2020 Census.”
Results of the Census help communities in several ways such as determining how much funding local communities can receive for public services like schools where Census results will help determine how money is allocated for the Head Start program and for grants that support teachers and special education, fire stations, and road improvements. It also helps determine how you are represented in the House of Representatives and Congress, both on a state and national level.
If you have not completed your Census questionnaire, you are urged to take a few minutes to do so. You can complete the forms three different ways — by logging onto the U.S. Census Bureau’s website at my2020census.gov, calling 1-844-330-2020, or by filling out the questionnaire that was mailed to you and returning it by mail. If you do not use the preprinted forms you will need to locate the special Census ID that was assigned to each address which consists of 12 letters and numbers — it’s easy to find, it will be on the page with the address in a box that says Your Census ID. A couple things you will need to know is the full name of those staying at your home and their birthday. Your time to fill out the questionnaire online will dependent on the number of people living in your home and how fast you can type, for most it only takes a few minutes.
Matt Murphy, Barbour County’s Engineer with the Commission Office, feels that responding to the census is crucial. “The census is important to make sure we receive all the tax proceeds that are due our county, “he said. “The gas and diesel fuel taxes that are distributed to each county are broken down with 45 percent of the funds being distributed evenly among all 67 Alabama counties, and 55 percent of the funds being distributed by population — so larger counties receive more revenues.”
As of Friday, Alabama was ranked 30th out of all the states in response to the 2020 Census questionnaire that was mailed out earlier this year from the U.S. Census Bureau. There had only been 55.7 percent of the households in the state with a mailing address, a total of 1,400,000 responses, to return a completed questionnaire using one pf three ways to complete the form.
Barbour County is ranked 43 out of the state’s 67 counties with only 49.4 percent of households reporting by mail, phone or internet. Surrounding counties, with the exception of Russell County — which is ranked 30th with 51.7 percent of their households completing the forms — are not fairing much better. Henry County is ranked at number 50 with a 46.6 percent response, Pike County is at 58 with a percentage of 43.5, and Bullock is ranked at number 56 with 43.7 percent of their households returning questionnaires.
Eufaula is leading towns and municipalities in the county in responses to the 2020 Census with 56.8 percent of households responding, ranking the town at 141 among other cities, towns and municipalities across Alabama. Other locations in the county have the following rankings with locations across the state and return rate percentages: Baker Hill, (listed as Bakerhill with the Census Bureau) ranked 312, with 45.3 percent of their households responding; Blue Spring, 304, with a 45.9 percent response rate; Clayton, 338, with a 43.1 percent response rate; Clio, 412, with 30 percent of the households responding.
; Louisville, 390, with 35.4 response rate; and Midway, 419, with a low 27 percent return rate on the Census.
The deadline for filing the 2020 Census questionnaire has been moved to October, but everyone is being urged to get their forms completed as soon as they can so a representative from the U.S. Census Bureau will not have to pay them a visit in the coming weeks or months. To help with completing the 2020 Census, staff at the Barbour County Extension Service will be among those holding drives to help Census workers get everyone counted.
“The Barbour County Extension office is looking forward to getting back to normal in the next month and helping those in hard-to-count neighborhoods fill out the Census,” said Allie Corcoran Logan, Barbour County Extension Coordinator with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System. “It’s our hope to have Census drives in Clio and Clayton. These events may not take place until late summer.
“It’s important that everyone that lives in Barbour County fills out the Census. If our population is not recorded correctly then many of the government and education services provided in the county could see budget cuts or may no longer be able to serve the county. If you need help filling out your Census please call our office at (334) 687-5688 and our staff can help you walk through steps.”
