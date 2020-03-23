At the moment, only drive-thru fast-food chains and curbside/carryout ordering at Eufaula restaurants remain available for people wishing to get a meal outside of their own home.
The city of Eufaula has placed cones in front of the restaurants that provided curbside service, but that was prior to all dine-in seating closed by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey.
The closings or limited service is obviously putting a strain on several businesses.
Nevertheless, Mayor Jack Tibbs said many Eufaula residents are doing their best to support the restaurants. “We need that; it’s good for them,” Tibbs said. “I’ve talked to a lot of people who are going to get something.”
As of Monday morning, Eufaula still did not have a confirmed case of someone with COVID-19 (coronavirus).
“We want people to continue to do their due diligence regarding social gatherings and such,” Tibbs said. “Stay home and stay isolated at all costs. Keep it up. Do all things CDC (Center for Disease Control) says.”
River City Grill owner Steve Cox said many states are closings businesses to people unless they are in need of essentials. RCG has closed its business entirely until further notice, as have others.
“We’re a sit down, socialize kind of place that’s not conducive to take out,” Cox said. “We don’t want to expose our people with something outside of our personality with curbside service. But, we look forward to opening again.”
Yadira Chavez, owner of El Jalisco Mexican Grill, said she and another employee — possibly two — are providing carryout (delivery for large orders) from 4-8 p.m. weekdays. She has had to have other employees file for unemployment until the restaurant opens again on a regular schedule.
Even some fast-food establishments are changing their schedule as Hardee’s is open from just 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The following list could change daily, but as of Monday morning, this is how restaurants in the immediate are stand:
BA’s Country Cooking — curbside service
Barb’s Kountry Kitchen — curbside service
Bama Chicks – carryout only, 5-9 a.m.
Big H Chicken — drive-thru and curbside service
BlueMoon Coffee of Eufaula — carryout and curbside available
Bread Basket — carryout
Brickstone Burgers & Brews — curbside from 4-8 p.m.
Cajun Corner — closed to further notice
Domino’s Pizza — delivery and drive-thru
Donut King — carryout
El Jalisco Mexican Grill — carryout, delivery available for large orders, from 4-8 p.m.
Eufaula Country Club -- carryout only
Graffiti’s Pizza Joint — carryout and curbside service
Lakepoint State Park — carryout
Little Caesar’s — carryout
Michelle’s of Georgetown — closed until further notice
NuWave Nutrition — closed
Old Mexico — carryout, curbside service
Phil’s BBQ and Catering Service — curbside service
Pizza Hut — carryout
River City Grill — closed until further notice
Rodeo’s Mexican Restaurant — curbside and carry-out
Sam’s Kitchen and Grill — carryout, and curbside
Snoring Bear Lakeside Grill — pickup and delivery within 20 miles
Thelma’s Kitchen — curbside service
Tisa’s Cake — window service
Waffle House — carryout
Willy T’s — drive-thru only
Fast food restaurants — drive-thru only
*All subject to change
