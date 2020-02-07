Caty Richardson, a member of the Eufaula City Schools Board of Education and numerous other organizations and groups, founded Connections in 2019 and is the director of the adult respite care ministry that goes by the motto: “We can’t cure Alzheimer’s, but we can cure loneliness.”
The ministry, held twice weekly at First United Methodist Church with dozens of volunteers and several friends, has added to the lives of those on each end of receiving and giving.
On Tuesday, Richardson was honored as the 2019 Eufaula Kiwanis Citizen of the Year. Her husband, Eufaula dentist Ed Richardson, is the grandson of the very first Eufaula Citizen of the Year, 1956 winner William Moorer. Her uncle, Gorman Houston, was the 1979 recipient, while her aunt, Martha Houston, was selected for the honor in 1986.
Kiwanis Eufaula Citizen of the Year winners:
» 1956 — William Moorer
» 1957 — Leonard “Yank” Dean III
» 1958 — Dorothy Mitchell
» 1959 — Jack Powell
» 1960 — Edna Davis
» 1961 — Florence Strang
» 1962 — Sam Robinson
» 1963 — Gerald Martin
» 1964 — George Taylor
» 1965 — Lois Little
» 1966 — O.B. Carter
» 1967 — James Clark
» 1968 — Donald Comer III
» 1969 — Henry Gray III
» 1970 — W. Lecki Mattox
» 1971 — Joe Neal Blair
» 1972 — Carol Gunter
» 1973 — W.F. “Bill” Straughn
» 1974 — Cowikee Mills (business)
» 1975 — Herschel Hale
» 1976 — Gwendolyn Conner
» 1977 — Michael C. Dixon
» 1978 — Charlie Rogers
» 1979 — Gorman Houston Jr.
» 1980 — James D. Murphy Jr.
» 1981-82 — Robert Lockwood
» 1982-83 — John Mills
» 1983-84 — William Cole
» 1985 — Eufaula Medical Staff (business)
» 1986 — Martha Houston
» 1987 — Margaret Garrison
» 1988 — Robert Powers
» 1989 — Jay Jaxon Jr.
» 1990 — Christ Child Circle (charity)
» 1991 — Lynne Macelvain
» 1992 — Robert Flewellen
» 1993 — Faye Beam
» 1994 — Sandy Jones
» 1995 — Jim Hallman
» 1996 — Carl Brown
» 1997 — Gene Watson
» 1998 — James Clark
» 1999 — W. Roy Crow
» 2000 — Carol Keefe
» 2001 — Thomas Wachs
» 2002 — Joel Smith Sr.
» 2003 — Andrew Boyce
» 2004 — John Martin
» 2005 — Lakeview Community Hospital Auxiliary
» 2006 — Alvin Harbour Jr.
» 2007 — Paul Emerson
» 2008 — Pam Snead
» 2009 — Lee “Buster” Padgett
» 2010 — Felix Galloway
» 2011 — Jackson Harris
» 2012 — Craig Harris
» 2013 — Michael & Cynthia Davis
» 2014 — Steve Stevens
» 2015 — Angel Ware
» 2016 — Charlie Schaeffer
» 2017 — Marian Bargewell
» 2018 — David Nix
» 2019 — Caty Richardson
