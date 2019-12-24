River Oaks Christmas Party Dec 24, 2019 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 River Oaks Assisted Living of Eufaula held its annual Christmas Party on Dec. 20. Here, Jack Parker visits with his mother, Juanita. Photos by Crystal Hill/Tribune Jimmy Calton and his wife, Carol, visit with Lucy Calton during the River Oaks Christmas Party. Eufaula Mayor Jack Tibbs, River Oaks Administrator Julie Fortune and the new owner of the assisted living facility, Phillip Cleveland, share a laugh during the annual Christmas Party. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. MOST POPULAR Silver hoping to get Eufaula plant 'humming' Dothan Downtown may soon rejuvenate properties by ‘the hump’ He was sexually abusing underage girls. Then, police said, one of them killed him. Bramblett suspect loses bond, headed to rehab Holiday Surprise: Shoppers thankful for free Piggly Wiggly groceries
