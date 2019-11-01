Rachel Robbins loves to run. She’s run a marathon, a triathlon, and has plans to do more in the future. In fact, she said she was working on her speed while visiting her hometown of Eufaula while away from pursuing a nursing degree at the University of South Alabama in Mobile.
Earlier this year, Robbins had run the entire Yoholo Micco Trail in Eufaula and was ready for a peaceful night at home with her parents.
“That night I woke up with the worst headache,” she said. “I got dressed, made the bed and said to them I had to go.”
Russ Robbins, her father, told Rachel they had to wait until the morning when Dr. Jeff Bush arrived at his office.
“I kinda knew it was a tumor, being a nurse and all,” she said, “but that was the worst possible case scenario.”
Robbins recalled the date, noting it was a Tuesday, Jan. 29. Dr. Bush would look at Robbins and send her to an ophthalmologist in Dothan.
“I drove myself to Dothan and I remember coming back I was so tired that I pulled into Hardee’s in Abbeville and slept in the car,” she said.
Robbins had been given a disk of the scan, but she had placed it in her purse. That night, she kept a promise to meet a friend for dinner. Nothing on the menu sounded good to her, so she settled for a brownie and ice cream. She had still not looked at the disk.
At her friend’s house, Rachel’s head begin to hurt again. “It was pounding,” she said. “My vision was worse than it had ever been. In 2018, I had vision troubles. I was in nursing school and just didn’t have time to figure out what was going on. I was seeing psychedelic colors and everything.”
Even in her pain, Rachel told her friend, who was into CrossFit and showed her how to correctly do a push-up, that she could do it, too. “I did three push-ups and started throwing up,” she said.
Upon returning home, her father walked into her room and said he had talked to Dr. Bush and that she had a tumor. Rachel thought he was joking and that she probably just had a bad migraine or something.
He wasn’t.
Rachel was immediately driven to Flowers Hospital in Dothan, a drive she had taken many times for various reasons but one which seemed to “take forever” this night. Dr. Nicholas Voss was on duty. Rachel knew him because he had performed brain surgery on a friend following a bad car wreck.
“I remember Dad treated me like porcelain that night,” Rachel said. “He wouldn’t even let me carry an orange juice.”
Rachel believes it was God having his hand on the situation because Voss was there and he knew a good bit of her situation. He set the surgery to remove the tumor on Friday morning, Feb. 1.
“I said, ‘OK, I’m at peace.’ The goal for Christians is to make it to heaven. Some of us make it there faster than others,” she said.
Russ Robbins is Minister of Education of First Baptist Church in Eufaula. His wife is Jeanie Robbins. Rachel is the oldest of three children. Her sister, Jessica (27), had been in Germany but was moving back to Eufaula anyway when the news broke of her sister’s tumor. Their brother, David, is 25 and lives in north Alabama.
Rachel Robbins, 28, had attended school and earned a music degree from Southeastern University in Florida. She had directed the youth choir at First Baptist Church and was attending South Alabama’s Nursing School when the tumor was discovered.
On Thursday, Jan. 31, Rachel was very ill. Voss said the tumor, the size of a lime, would be taken out the next morning. It was located in the right occipital lobe, the side of the brain that controls the vision, which Rachel said explained her vision problems.
Rachel would go to sleep with a nurse singing a hymn and when she awoke from surgery everyone that had been in the room before she went under was still around.
“I could feel the excitement,” she said. “I will never forget because I had no pain. I went home in less than a week.”
Two days after returning home she received a letter from the White House. A friend, Eufaula native Cody Sanders, worked there and she figured he had sent a standard letter of sorts with President Donald Trump’s signature. It wasn’t until a friend noted the signature of both the President and the First Lady, Melania Trump, was real and had soaked through the paper that she realized its significance.
“It was so well written, calling on God to heal me,” she said. “That was crazy.”
She also appreciated all of the visitors she had at home.
On Feb. 12, after the tumor had been sent to Cleveland, Ohio, for diagnosis, she learned it was cancerous — glioblastoma. That was the same cancer that took the life of Eufaula’s Mike Dixon, but it had been in a much more dangerous part of the head.
Rachel talked with CiCi Dixon, Mike’s widow who founded the Dixon Brain Foundation. In fact, the foundation helped Robbins immensely on her eventual radiation and chemotherapy treatments.
“Thankfully, brain cancer doesn’t spread to the rest of the body,” Rachel said. “I still had to go through treatment. The life expectancy is a year, but they are seeing young people that live 10 to 20 years. It has a high re-occurrence. Normally, they can’t get out the whole thing.”
Males are twice as likely to get glioblastoma, and it comes at a slightly higher risk in Asians and African-Americans. Statistics show that only 3.19 people per 100,000 get glioblastoma.
“I’ve had to readjust my focus,” Rachel said. “I’m a real go-getter. I ran a marathon at Disney World. I ran a triathlon. I have a degree in music, I’m pursuing my nursing degree and I have traveled all over the world. All of that is great, but if you’re sacrificing a greater calling it’s not as important as checking things off a list. It has nothing to do with me. I am being a disciple. He had His hand in this. There is no woe is me. This happened to show the glory of God. I want the emphasis to be that God gets the glory.”
Rachel will be attending this week’s New York Marathon, one she had planned to run. One of her goals is to run that event in 2020.
In the meantime, she works a bit at Magnolia & Lace, at Superior Pecan and even on occasion at her father’s Hickory Hollow Beef Jerky.
“I might not ever finish my nursing degree, but, I might,” she said. “My main goal is to share my story and help others.”
