Kelly Robinson
Photo from The Lakeside School

Teacher of the Week

Name: Kelly Robinson

Current Job: K-5 teacher

Degrees: ​ Tri-County High School, Buena Vista, Georgia. B.S. from Georgia Southwestern State University. M.S. from Georgia Southwestern State University.

What is the most challenging part of your job: “The kids! Haha! I mean that in the best way possible. They are challenging because I want the best for them.”

What do you like most about your job: ​“The kids! They are all so amazing! I’ve never met a kid that wasn’t awesome.”

Name 3 things you would like to see or do in your lifetime: “1 -- My children grow up. My Mom wasn’t so lucky. 2 – Teach for at least 40 years. 3 – See American education become about the kids.”

Favorite Music: “Anything, really.”

Favorite books: “Where the Crawdads Sing; any children’s book.

Favorite pastime: “I love making invitations and party planning. I enjoy planning in general and spending time with my family.”

Talents: “Hmmm. I don’t know. I think I may be a jack of all trades.”

Pet peeve: “When people do not use their blinkers.”

Values most important to you: “Kindness, compassion, respect and courage.”

What’s one thing most people would be surprised to know about you: “I’m the oldest of six and I’m not really a people person.”

Family: Husband, Quint; Children, Jolie and Tripp; Dog, Timmy; Cat, Mego.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments