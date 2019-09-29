Teacher of the Week
Name: Kelly Robinson
Current Job: K-5 teacher
Degrees: Tri-County High School, Buena Vista, Georgia. B.S. from Georgia Southwestern State University. M.S. from Georgia Southwestern State University.
What is the most challenging part of your job: “The kids! Haha! I mean that in the best way possible. They are challenging because I want the best for them.”
What do you like most about your job: “The kids! They are all so amazing! I’ve never met a kid that wasn’t awesome.”
Name 3 things you would like to see or do in your lifetime: “1 -- My children grow up. My Mom wasn’t so lucky. 2 – Teach for at least 40 years. 3 – See American education become about the kids.”
Favorite Music: “Anything, really.”
Favorite books: “Where the Crawdads Sing; any children’s book.
Favorite pastime: “I love making invitations and party planning. I enjoy planning in general and spending time with my family.”
Talents: “Hmmm. I don’t know. I think I may be a jack of all trades.”
Pet peeve: “When people do not use their blinkers.”
Values most important to you: “Kindness, compassion, respect and courage.”
What’s one thing most people would be surprised to know about you: “I’m the oldest of six and I’m not really a people person.”
Family: Husband, Quint; Children, Jolie and Tripp; Dog, Timmy; Cat, Mego.
