Barbour County Commission Chairman Earl Gilmore recently passed a resolution commending Richard A. Robinson on his 90th birthday. Robinson was born May 22, 1930, in Henry County and graduated from Abbeville High School in 1949, becoming a member of the first ever AHS Marching Band. However, he had lived the majority of his life in Barbour County, where he still resides. Robinson married his high school sweetheart, Doretha White, on July 28, 1950, and they raised two sons, Terry and Greg Robinson. Richard served in the U.S. Army and had a tour in France, Germany and England. He is a life member of the VFW. He worked for Alabama Power Co. for 34 years and was maintenance supervisor for the Eufaula Housing Authority for 13 years. He also worked for the City of Eufaula as project coordinator for the baseball and softball complex at Old Creektown when it was first built in 1983. He owned and operated a fence company in Eufaula for many years.

