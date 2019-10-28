WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Representative Martha Roby (R-AL) today announced that Caroline Franklin has been named communications director in her Washington, D.C., office.

“Throughout my time in Congress, I have made it a priority to surround myself with a strong, driven staff focused on serving the people of Alabama’s Second District,” Representative Roby said. “Caroline will be an excellent addition to my team, and I am excited to see her take on this role.”

Franklin, a Montgomery native, previously served as Press Assistant for U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL). She graduated from the University of Alabama with degrees in Public Relations and Political Science.

Franklin replaces Rep. Roby’s former Communications Director, Emily Taylor, who now serves as Communications Director for the House Budget Committee Republicans and Ranking Member Steve Womack (R-AR).

