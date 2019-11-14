teacher photo

Traci Atkins works with a student at AMMS.

 ECS

Name: Traci Atkins

Current Job: Resource teacher at Admiral Moorer Middle School

Degrees: Forest Park (Ga.) High School; BS in Special Education at Troy University

What is the most challenging part of your job: “Paper work, paper work, paper work! Having the time to get it done.”

What do you like most about your job: “Working with students and seeing their excitement when they are successful.”

Name 3 things you would like to see or do in your lifetime: “Get my Masters; work in an orphanage in another country; go to the Kentucky Derby.”

Favorite music: “Old Rock.”

Favorite books: “Just finished reading ‘Where the Crawdads Sing,’ by Delia Owens.

Favorite pastime: “Sitting at the beach with my best friends, Kelley and Sharmaine.”

Talents: “I love to sew.”

Pet peeve: “Messy anything.”

Values most important to you: “Being true to yourself and honesty.”

What’s one thing most people would be surprised to know about you: “I do not like to speed. I will only go 4 miles over the speed limit, and it drives my family crazy.”

Family: Husband, Tony; Children, Lindsey, Claire, Mack; Dog, Bo.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments