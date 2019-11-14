Name: Traci Atkins
Current Job: Resource teacher at Admiral Moorer Middle School
Degrees: Forest Park (Ga.) High School; BS in Special Education at Troy University
What is the most challenging part of your job: “Paper work, paper work, paper work! Having the time to get it done.”
What do you like most about your job: “Working with students and seeing their excitement when they are successful.”
Name 3 things you would like to see or do in your lifetime: “Get my Masters; work in an orphanage in another country; go to the Kentucky Derby.”
Favorite music: “Old Rock.”
Favorite books: “Just finished reading ‘Where the Crawdads Sing,’ by Delia Owens.
Favorite pastime: “Sitting at the beach with my best friends, Kelley and Sharmaine.”
Talents: “I love to sew.”
Pet peeve: “Messy anything.”
Values most important to you: “Being true to yourself and honesty.”
What’s one thing most people would be surprised to know about you: “I do not like to speed. I will only go 4 miles over the speed limit, and it drives my family crazy.”
Family: Husband, Tony; Children, Lindsey, Claire, Mack; Dog, Bo.
