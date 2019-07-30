The Eufaula Walmart and the Salvation Army are joining forces to provide new school supplies to local children in need during the “Stuff the Bus” campaign event at the Walmart Supercenter on Saturday, Aug. 3.
As part of a nationwide event, the “Stuff the Bus” campaign event in Eufaula is one of nearly 3,000 similar events taking place at Walmart stores across the country. In-store shoppers on Aug. 3 will receive lists of supplies needed, and all they have to do to participate is purchase and drop off the requested items at the Salvation Army Collection bins located at the front of each store.
“There are families that are unable to purchase who are unable to purchase the school supplies that are needed to get their children off to a good start at the beginning of the school year,” Kim May, Director of the Salvation Army said. “That is especially true for some families that have several school age children or those that are facing temporary financial problems for various reasons. The “Stuff the Bus” program is a way to help make sure every child starts to school with the basic supplies the need.”
Some of the most needed supplies are colored pencils, three-ring binders, spiral notebooks, pocket folders, #2 pencils, rulers, safety scissors, flash cards and pencil sharpeners.
The “Stuff the Bus” event will be held from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3 at the Eufaula Supercenter. Volunteers would be greatly appreciated to assist throughout the day by assisting with drop-offs and other duties associated with this back to school event. If anyone is interested in volunteering, individuals are encouraged to call the Salvation Army Service Center at 334-808-1069 or call Donna McLaney Jones, Salvation Army Coordinator at 334-268-2553.
Walmart and the Salvation Army have collaborated for more than 30 years in an effort to meet local community needs. Supporters like Walmart help the Salvation Army serve more than 23 million Americans each year through a range of social services, helping them overcome poverty and economic hardships.
All donations made at the “Stuff the Bus” campaign events will remain in the local community and will help the Station Army provide back to school support for local children in need.
