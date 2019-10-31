Sam’s Kitchen and Grill, located next to Weedon Field north of downtown Eufaula, closed recently but plans to reopen its business in the coming week.
Sam Lindsey DeFee told the Tribune that the restaurant would be open by at least Thursday, Nov. 7.
Thank you for Reading. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Sam’s Kitchen and Grill, located next to Weedon Field north of downtown Eufaula, closed recently but plans to reopen its business in the coming week.
Sam Lindsey DeFee told the Tribune that the restaurant would be open by at least Thursday, Nov. 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.