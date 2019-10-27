It was Saturday in the Park, but it was not the Fourth of July, as the song says. The park was Pioneer Park, at the Lee County Historical Museum in Loachapoka. The occasion was Pioneer Day, formerly known as Syrup Sopping and the Lee County Historical Fair. The fair is an annual, daylong event. There is still syrup and there is still sopping. This year we had two kinds of sopping ... syrup and rain. You can watch the mules as they pull the mill to grind the cane, watch the syrup cook, eat some on sweet-potato biscuits, and even buy a jar full to take home. There is live music, vendors with hand-made crafts and other items, cookies, cakes, etc. You can watch a blacksmith work, tour the museum buildings on the grounds, play music or sit and listen to others. I was invited to play and sing, but also to set up as a vendor to sell my books and crafts. My wife, Jean, is a top-notch wreath maker. We filled our pop-up tent with her wreaths and other crafts.
Friday was a beautiful fall day, as was Sunday, but Saturday, Pioneer Day, was the day when God answered our prayers. Over the past few weeks, many have prayed for rain and it came all day on Saturday. Hey, I’m not complaining. We needed the rain. Thankfully, we had a tent. It was wet, and it was cool, but we had a great day in spite of it all. I was thankful that the music venue was under roof. It was a tin roof, with a huge pecan tree directly over part of it.
Have you ever heard how loud those things are when they fall on a tin roof? They aren’t quite as loud as walnuts, but loud enough to make you jump. If they had fallen in rhythm, I would have had percussion! I decided to use the weather for a little fun. I thought about opening my set with “Rainy Days and Mondays,” but remember, it was Saturday. Besides that, I wasn’t down. Instead, I opened with “Who’ll Stop the Rain, followed by “I’ve Got Sunshine on a Rainy Day,” and then “Unclouded Day.” I also sang “If Chocolate Was a Drug, I’d Need to Be in Rehab.”
After my program, I got a Hershey bar and joined the crowd to listen to others sing. One singer that morning sounded like Elvis ... slightly. The stranger I had sat down beside, leaned over and asked, “Do you know Elvis Presley?” I wasn’t sure if she thought that man was Elvis, or why she asked. Even though I once lived down the road from Graceland, Elvis was long gone by then, so I never met him. I said, “No, ma’am, but I certainly know his music.” She proceeded to tell me that Elvis used to visit her grandmother and she was dear friends with him. At first I thought, “Wow, she knew Elvis.” I became slightly skeptical, as well as concerned for her well-being, when she asked for the third time in about fifteen minutes, “Do you know Elvis Presley?” and repeated her story.
One of the highlights of my Saturday in the Park was meeting Wes. Wes sold cheese at the booth directly beside ours. He told me he had heard me preach in Steele when he was 10 years old. That was probably 25 years ago. I wondered if he and his grandmother had known Elvis too. Then he told me a story that I had told way back then. Amazingly, I remembered the story, but I was even more amazed that he did. It caused me to realize that people actually do listen to what we say, and even remember some of it for a long time.
