Eufaula police officers continue their search for Dawn Maria O’Brien as they retraced their steps in the investigation late last week, returning to the last place she was seen and searching again in the area around her residence.
O'Brien, 40, was reported missing by her family on Aug. 17 according to the missing person’s report filed with the Eufaula Police Department. O’Brien is 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighs 155-165 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
No new leads were reported by EPD Chief Steve Watkins in regards to the O’Brien case.
“We were just following up on what we did have and retracing our steps,” Watklins said. “The last known location for Ms. O’Brien was at a local store on Monday morning, July 29. We have no direction of travel after that.”
Watkins noted that the department has asked for home security camera footage in the West Barbour/Broad areas to attempt to possibly observe her walking in the neighborhoods.
Other missing people from Eufaula that the local police department is investigating the disappearance of include Darion Dawkins and Benny Moore.
Dawkins disappeared on the morning of Feb. 6, 2016, from the Forest Hills neighborhood in Eufaula. Last seen by his mother, Dawkins was on the porch of the family home that morning smoking a cigarette listening to music. A later sighting of Dawkins around 7 a.m. on Feb. 6 put him walking along a road in the neighborhood where his home is located. Dawkins was 29 years-old when he was reported missing, standing six feet, one inch in height, weighing approximately 160 pounds and having brown eyes. When last seen, Dawkins was dressed in light grey sweat pants, a black sweat top with a white t-shirt.
Moore was reportedly last seen on Nov. 7, 2017, walking the streets of Eufaula. Moore, also known as “Pig” to some, was reported missing two days later by his sister after he failed to show up at her house during the first week of the month as was his normal routine. When he wasn’t at his sister’s home, Moore would hang out at the convenience stores along Highway 431. Moore was 62 years-old at the time of his disappearance, standing approximately five feet nine inches tall and weighing around 175 pound.
“The frustrating part of all of our missing persons is that they frequently walked everywhere they went and would sometimes travel across the city,” Watkins said. “None of them had a cell phone or a vehicle, so most modern technology based location methods are useless. We have last known locations as starting points and are continuing to follow any new information as it becomes available. We revisit the cases frequently and have had individuals from outside the Department review the cases for a different perspective. These individuals deserve our attention and the families need a resolution and we are working toward that end. We welcome any information on these or any active cases.”
If anyone has information on the disappearances of O’Brien, Dawkins or Moore, please contact the Eufaula Police Department at (334) 687-1200, or call the EPD tip line at (334) 687-7100, where an anonymous message can be left.
