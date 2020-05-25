The Eufaula Police Department continue to search for two missing Eufaula men that disappeared from the area in recent years
Despite continued efforts by local law enforcement agencies, family and friends to find Darion Dawkins and Benjamin “Benny” Moore, neither man has been found. Both missing persons’ cases remain open with the Eufaula Police Department and are still active cases.
“There have been no new developments in the case of Darion Dawkins or Benny Moore,” Eufaula Police Chief Steve Watkins said on May 22. “We receive sporadic information from time to time and follow up on everything that is received. The additional information we have received thus far has been unproductive in locating their whereabouts.”
Darion Dawkins disappeared on the morning of Feb. 6, 2016, from the Forest Hills neighborhood in Eufaula. Last seen by his mother, Dawkins was on the porch of the family home that morning smoking a cigarette listening to music. A later sighting of Dawkins around 7 a.m. on Feb. 6 put him walking along a road in the neighborhood where his home is located.
“Darion is well known here in Eufaula,” his mother Linda Hartzog saidnot long after he disappeared. “Usually he got up in the morning, had his cigarette and a little walk. He didn’t sit still. Everybody knows him; he walked the neighborhood and different areas. It was the normal routine for him but for some reason, he just didn’t come home.” Dawkins was in his late 20s when he disappeared, standing six feet one inch in height, and weighed approximately 160 pounds.
Benny Moore was reportedly last seen on Nov. 7, 2017, walking the streets of Eufaula. Moore, also known as “Pig” to some, was reported missing two days later by his sister after he failed to show up at her house during the first week of the month as was his normal routine. When he wasn’t at his sister’s home, Moore would reportedly hang out at the convenience stores along Highway 431. Moore was 62 at the time of his disappearance, about 5-feet 9-inches tall, weighing around 175 pounds.
“We continue to conduct interviews with persons who may have knowledge of their whereabouts as we come across them and review the cases routinely,” Watkins said about the cases. “All of our missing persons are entered into NCIC and we have collaborated with other local, State and Federal entities for assistance. We urge anyone with any information to contact us.”
If anyone has information on the disappearance of Darion Dawkins or Benny Moore, please contact the Eufaula Police Department at (334) 687-1200 or call the EPD tip line at (334) 687-7100, where an anonymous message can be left.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.