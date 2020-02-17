Dozens turned out Saturday for Alabama Sen. Jones’ Town Hall at Eufaula’s Carnegie Library. He opened the meeting with a rundown of the work he’s been doing on behalf of seniors; working to protect social security and Medicaid, introducing bills to increase access to health care in rural areas of Alabama, working to lower drug prices and end surprise medical billing, and getting a bill signed in to law to crack down on robocalls. There were questions from the audience about telemedicine and broadband and how folks can protect themselves from online scams, to name a few.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.