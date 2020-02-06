Alabama Sen. Doug Jones will host a seniors town hall meeting and resource fair Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Carnegie Library auditorium in Eufaula. The resource fair begins at 10 a.m., and the town hall meeting starts at 11 a.m.
