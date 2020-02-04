Eufaula High School had Senior Night last week for basketball players, cheerleaders and managers at the EHS gym. Pictured (from left) are EHS boys manager Kristian Moreland, cheerleaders Georgia Mock, Tamara McCoy, Beth Weathers, Lady Tigers basketball player Aaliyah Riley, EHS girls manager Nyasia Walker, (back row) Tiger basketball players Jadarious Blackshire, Eiszeric Thomas, Jordan Brown, and Jordan Lawson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.